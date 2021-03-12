Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,780 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Dropbox worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Dropbox by 184.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,608 shares of company stock worth $754,372. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

