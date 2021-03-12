Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Nomad Foods worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,242 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,379,000 after purchasing an additional 801,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 604,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 620,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 321,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NYSE NOMD opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.