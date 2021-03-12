Westpac Banking Corp Has $10.19 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Robert Half International worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,426,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,814,000 after purchasing an additional 63,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,191,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,538 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after purchasing an additional 810,840 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,085,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

Robert Half International stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

