Westpac Banking Corp Has $10.73 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,029 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,670,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,315,000 after purchasing an additional 585,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,725,000 after purchasing an additional 511,509 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,499,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,970,000 after purchasing an additional 379,174 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

