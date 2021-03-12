Westpac Banking Corp Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.30% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 904,078 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after buying an additional 715,814 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $12,487,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,726,000 after buying an additional 484,931 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPP. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

