Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.11 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,778 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

