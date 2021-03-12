Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.28 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 163.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,189 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 103,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Shares of OMC opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $77.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

