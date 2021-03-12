Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.64 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.