Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.21 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

