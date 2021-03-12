Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.29 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,507,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after buying an additional 1,162,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $165.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day moving average is $138.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

