Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.41 Million Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Huazhu Group worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

