Westpac Banking Corp Has $13.04 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.15% of STORE Capital worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

