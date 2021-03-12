Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 95,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

AEP opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $98.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

