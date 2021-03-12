Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Anthem by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $333.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.06. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $344.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.29.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

