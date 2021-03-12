Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

