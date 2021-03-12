Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 182,010 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,010 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.13% of CAE worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CAE by 44.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CAE by 51.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CAE by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CAE by 21.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of CAE opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.