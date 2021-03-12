Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 21,800 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 178.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,007 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,794,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $400.86 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.35.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,225 shares of company stock worth $8,847,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

