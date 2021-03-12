Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 26,074 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 157.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $281,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV opened at $250.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,235 shares of company stock worth $5,968,254 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.