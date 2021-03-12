Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 34,072 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 46,641 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of GIS opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

