Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 63,200 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 153.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average is $117.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

