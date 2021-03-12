Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

NYSE:MAA opened at $134.73 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

