Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Raymond James worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Insiders have sold a total of 238,029 shares of company stock worth $26,179,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $124.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several analysts have commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.09.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

