Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $298.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.73 and a 200-day moving average of $341.89. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

