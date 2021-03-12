Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,049 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,133.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $83.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

