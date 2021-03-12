Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $267.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.50. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

