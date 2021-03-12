Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,083 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $124.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

