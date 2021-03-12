Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,303 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

