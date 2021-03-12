Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,137 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,494,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

INTU opened at $384.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.18. The company has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

