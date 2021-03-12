Westpac Banking Corp Sells 49,466 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,466 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 263,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 51,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

