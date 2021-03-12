Westpac Banking Corp Sells 65,545 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,545 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.43% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,258,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,358,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

