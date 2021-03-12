Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.39% of Resideo Technologies worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,071,000 after buying an additional 3,433,435 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,855,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $11,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,926,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REZI opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REZI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

