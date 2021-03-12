Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.20% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.62. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $118.84.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

