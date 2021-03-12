Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,143 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $685,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 187,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 65.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

