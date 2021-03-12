WHALE Reaches Market Cap of $224.71 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. WHALE has a total market cap of $224.71 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 60.7% against the dollar. One WHALE token can currently be purchased for approximately $42.89 or 0.00074620 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.60 or 0.00458602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00061908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00049030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00069347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.23 or 0.00550173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00076833 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

