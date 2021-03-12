Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) declared a dividend on Friday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON WPM opened at GBX 2,717.75 ($35.51) on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 2,516.36 ($32.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The firm has a market cap of £12.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

