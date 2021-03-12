Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

