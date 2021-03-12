WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 30.3% Lower Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $1.37 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00003200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005517 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010521 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.