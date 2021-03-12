Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,262 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $226.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $232.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.84.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

