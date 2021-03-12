Wing Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.71 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Wing has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $31.85 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can currently be purchased for $30.84 or 0.00054597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.27 or 0.00460774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00062410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.28 or 0.00549312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00078799 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,532,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,691 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

