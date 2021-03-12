Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.16% of Wintrust Financial worth $40,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after buying an additional 1,024,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after buying an additional 371,808 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 542,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,168,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,676,000 after buying an additional 132,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $82.64.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

