Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Boosted by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 26.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 41.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Workday by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,025,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Workday by 21.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total value of $17,423,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.30.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $245.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.51 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

