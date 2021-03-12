WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 925 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

WPP (LON:WPP) has been given a GBX 925 ($12.09) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WPP. UBS Group set a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price on WPP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.91) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 941.36 ($12.30).

WPP opened at GBX 900 ($11.76) on Friday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 936.20 ($12.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £11.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 832.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 736.80.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

