WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.9777 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66.

WPP has decreased its dividend by 83.3% over the last three years.

WPP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 96,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,680. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

