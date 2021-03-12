Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $7.68 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57,470.79 or 0.99718685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.68 billion and approximately $178.85 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00031819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00089406 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001024 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 133,695 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

