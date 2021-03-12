Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $266.14 or 0.00464214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $569.90 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.67 or 0.00463390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00062366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00548052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00077986 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,761,213 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

