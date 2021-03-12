WS Management Lllp Purchases New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000. Corteva accounts for about 0.4% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Corteva by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.26. 33,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,600. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

