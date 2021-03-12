WS Management Lllp Sells 50,000 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WS Management Lllp trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,207 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for 0.5% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.77. The company had a trading volume of 122,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $60.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

