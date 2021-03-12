WS Management Lllp Takes $2.19 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $65,271,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,178,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 371,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,619,867. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

