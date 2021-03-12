Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $434.72

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 434.72 ($5.68) and traded as high as GBX 539.58 ($7.05). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 527.87 ($6.90), with a volume of 70,287 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £105.84 million and a P/E ratio of 19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 434.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

