Xaya 1-Day Volume Hits $10,610.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Xaya has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $10,610.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 55,002,299 coins and its circulating supply is 45,860,172 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

